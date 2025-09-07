Seated exercise offered Sept. 10 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a seated exercise program for adults of every fitness level.

The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can follow guided videos on improving circulation, flexibility and balance. Attendees must bring a water bottle and wear breathable clothes. The program will be led by a certified instructor. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.