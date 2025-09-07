Shaw Local

Seated exercise offered Sept. 10 in DeKalb

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a seated exercise program for adults of every fitness level.

The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can follow guided videos on improving circulation, flexibility and balance. Attendees must bring a water bottle and wear breathable clothes. The program will be led by a certified instructor. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

