Learn how to laser-cut bracelets at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Teens and adults can learn how to use a laser cutter to create a bracelet during a workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the library’s 309 Creative Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to design a custom faux-leather bracelet using Lightburn software. Attendees can etch designs on the bracelet. Because of limited space, the workshop is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.