Learn how to laser-cut bracelets at DeKalb workshop

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

Teens and adults can learn how to use a laser cutter to create a bracelet during a workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The workshop will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the library’s 309 Creative Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to design a custom faux-leather bracelet using Lightburn software. Attendees can etch designs on the bracelet. Because of limited space, the workshop is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For information, email penn@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2851.

