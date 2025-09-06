Gavin Crouch’s 5 goals lead Sycamore to 2 wins: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Jacob Norys Tournament: At Woodstock, Sycamore won two games to close out the tournament.

The Spartans opened the day with a 6-0 win against Auburn. Gavin Crouch had three goals and Tyler Hiliand scored twice. Andre Crouch had a goal and an assist. Connor Busch got the shutout.

Sycamore also beat Woodstock on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie in regulation.

Gavin Crouch and Maddux McLaughlin scored the goals in regulation and the Spartans connected on six of their seven penalty kicks. Andre Crouch had the decisive PK.

Indian Creek 6, Rockford Lutheran 1: At Indian Creek, Jason Brewer had a hat trick, Parker Murry knocked home two goals and Dylan Carey scored in the win as the Timberwolves improved to 5-2 on the year.

Girls volleyball

Oregon tournament: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston picked up three wins to finish 4-1.

The Cogs beat Pearl City 25-19, 25-21 behind 17 kills from Jessie Frederickson. Addison Langton had seven digs, Aubrey Wise had six digs and six kills, and Presley Meyer had 19 assists and four kills.

In a 25-11, 19-25, 15-13 win against Pearl City, Fredrickson had 10 kills and five digs. Langton had nine digs and Meyer had 11 assists and eight kills.

Against Durand, the Cogs won 26-24, 16-25, 15-11. Fredrickson had 12 kills and three aces, Meyer had 15 assists and Bria Botterman had five kills.

Girls cross country

Oregon HS Open: At Oregon Park West, Layla Janisch took sixth in 20:11.4, helping Sycamore take fifth as a team on the 5,000-meter course.

Kaneland freshman Macey Jug took fifth in 20:01.4, good for a personal record. Danielle Bower took eighth in 20:43, helping Kaneland to a sixth-place finish

Anna Anderson took 10th for the Spartans, finishing in 20:48.5

Genoa-Kingston was led by Emma James, who was 13th in a season-best 21:17.2.

53rd Annual Wildcat Invitational: At Plainfield Central, DeKalb took eighth in the 16-team field.

Alex Schwantes took ninth in 19:06.56.

Boys cross country

Oregon HS Open: At Oregon Park West, Hinckley-Big Rock’s Caden Hageman finished the 5,000-meter course in 17:36.2, a season-best, to take 25th.

Sycamore’s Daniel Ruiz was 34th with a personal-best 17:54.09. Genoa-Kingston’s Gabriel Pena took 59th in a season-best 18:55.4.

Girls golf

2025 Ram Invite: At Glendale Lakes Golf Club, Kaneland was ninth out of the 17 teams with a 398.

Emma Kunstman led the Knights with a 27th-place finish, carding a 94.