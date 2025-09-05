Sycamore library to hold wellness program series Sept. 6

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Residents can participate in wellness program as part of the Sycamore Public Library’s new Serenity Saturdays series.

The free program will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 6 at the library, 103 E. State St.

The program includes gentle yoga with mindful movement, breathwork, and relaxation. Participants are encouraged to bring a water bottle and yoga mat. The series will be led by a certified yoga instructor.

“Libraries are welcoming spaces for learning, connection, and renewal,” Sycamore Public Library director Kim Halsey said in a news release. “With Serenity Saturdays and our ongoing wellness offerings, we’re making it easier for neighbors to care for mind and body close to home.”

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.