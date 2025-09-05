DeKalb County courthouse employee accused in $41K PPP loan fraud for fake remodeling business: Records

Erica L. Walker, 48, of DeKalb, a deputy clerk and longtime public employee in the DeKalb County Circuit Clerk's Office, was charged on Sept. 4, 2025, with wire fraud and forgery after police alleged she was granted more than $41,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for a business that does not exist. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A DeKalb County public employee who’s worked for decades at the courthouse in Sycamore has been charged with defrauding the federal government’s pandemic-era Paycheck Protection Program of more than $41,000, court records allege.

Erica L. Walker, 48, of DeKalb, was charged Thursday with two counts each of theft of government funds, forgery and wire fraud after authorities allege she abused the federal PPP loans, according to court records filed this week.

If convicted of the Class 1 felonies, wire fraud and theft, she could face up to 15 years in prison.

Walker is a deputy circuit clerk out of the DeKalb County Courthouse, regularly seen in Judge Marcy Buick’s courtroom. She was recognized in 2018 for 20 years of service to the county, records show.

She was arrested by deputies Thursday after an investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. She’s expected to appear for a court hearing in at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 on the pending charges.

Authorities allege Walker admitted to receiving thousands in PPP loans for a home remodeling company that “did not exist,” according to records filed Thursday.

Walker’s Sycamore-based defense attorney Brian Erwin said he was not ready to make any comments on the charges when reached Friday.

Authorities allege that on about April 15, 2021, Walker received a $20,625 PPP loan from a company called Fountainhead SBF LLC, claiming she was the sole owner. She listed the residential remodeling company at 1426 E. Dresser Road in DeKalb. She’d filled out a 2020 form that claimed the company had reported $99,000 in gross sales, according to court records.

But she did not list that income on her 2020 tax return, however, records state. Weeks later, on about May 11, 2021, Walker received a second PPP loan through the federal CARES Act program, meant to aid struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money from both loans – totalling $41,250 – was deposited to Walker’s bank account, according to court records.

DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Lori Grubbs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A special prosecutor has been appointed to her case which is as of Friday assigned to Judge Philip Montgomery, records show.

When reached, interim DeKalb County Administrator Derek Hiland declined comment, and said he was not aware of her current employment status with the county.

Walker is the second county employee in recent months to be charged with PPP loan fraud. Former DeKalb County Board member Savannah Ilenikhena and her husband, ex-DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy Bartholomew Ilenikhena, also allegedly defrauded the federal government’s PPP loan program.

