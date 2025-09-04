Indian Creek soccer scores win over Hinckley-Big Rock: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports Roundup

Boys soccer

Indian Creek 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Shabbona, Henrique Fortunato and Parker Murry tallied goals as the Timberwolves knocked off the Royals. Cooper Simonson stood tall in goal for IC (4-2).

Genoa-Kingston 4, Rockford Christian 1: At Rockford, Ayden Hernandez scored twice to lead the Cogs to the BNC win. Adrian Delgado and Adrian Jimenez also tallied for G-K (4-4, 2-0).

Girls golf

Kaneland 185, Woodstock 210: At Elburn, Brighton Davoust and Emma Kuntsman finished one-two as the Knights took the nonconference contest from the Blue Streaks.

Winnebago 232, Genoa-Kingston 271: At Winnebago, Madelynn Swanson tied for medalist honors with a 57 for G-K.

Boys golf

Winnebago 167, Genoa-Kingston 169: At Winnebago, Harrison Zorica won medalist honors with a 37 as the Cogs fell in a Big Northern Conference match. Colton McDowell tied with teammates Sean Peterson and Mason Smith with a 44.