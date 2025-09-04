Carmen Siragusa announces bid for DeKalb County regional superintendent

Carmen Siragusa, current assistant regional superintendent in the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education, will run for Regional Superintendent of Schools in 2026. (Photo provided by Phil Siragusa)

A lifelong DeKalb County resident and educator has announced her plans to be the next superintendent for the DeKalb County Regional Office of Education.

Carmen Siragusa will run for Regional Superintendent of Schools in 2026. Regional Superintendent Amanda Christensen will not seek reelection. Siragusa is the current assistant regional superintendent with more than 20 years of experience in public education, according to a news release from her campaign.

In her campaign announcement, Siragusa said her position makes her uniquely and most qualified to take on the regional leadership top spot. She’s also got the backing of outgoing Christensen, according to the release.

“We are currently a goal driven organization with a diverse, passionate, staff who collaboratively works together to meet the needs of kids, families, and educators at the center of everything that we do,” Siragusa said in the release. “Transparency and trust like this takes time to build, and we’re well on our way.”

Christensen called Siragusa “indispensable” to the regional office of education.

“I appointed and retained her because she keeps the child and family at the center of decisions with the highest level of integrity. She is responsive to schools, families, and the community,” Christensen said in a news release. “I am confident that she will maintain and grow the ROE’s level of service to the community.”

Siragusa is a graduate of DeKalb High School and Northern Illinois University. She began her teaching career in Indian Creek School District and then in Sycamore School District 427.

She’s earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction from National-Louis University, and a Type 75 Endorsement through Aurora University.

“This work, classroom experience, Administrative experience, work with the Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Principal Association, and Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools, amongst other organizations make her a highly qualified candidate,” her campaign release states.

Siragusa thanked Christensen and the regional office for their support of her campaign.

“I’m ready to continue the great work that Amanda and the team have started, as well as work collaboratively with our schools to explore new opportunities for growth,” she said.