DeKalb County Nonprofit Day conference registration open

Nonprofit leaders, volunteers and board members from throughout DeKalb County will gather Sept. 24 for Nonprofit Day at Faranda’s Banquet Center in DeKalb.

Organized by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, the annual conference is a full day of learning, networking and inspiration designed to strengthen local organizations.

Space is limited to 125, and early registration is encouraged before the Sept. 17 deadline.

“Nonprofit Day unites local leaders to exchange ideas, learn new approaches and grow collaboratively,” DCNP Director Ben Bingle said in a news release. “The conference provides inspiration as well as practical strategies to enhance the collective impact of nonprofits across DeKalb County.”

Nonprofit Day training topics focus on leadership, organizational values, communication, public speaking, program prioritization, artificial intelligence and leading intergenerational teams. The Rev. Doctor G. Joseph Mitchell, senior pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and executive director of Project H.O.P.E., will deliver the keynote on values-driven leadership.

DCNP is a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. DCNP offers year-round training and initiatives designed to strengthen nonprofit organizations, including Give DeKalb County.

Learn more, download the full agenda and register at dcnp.org. DCNP members attend free, and nonmembers are welcome for $30 payable online during registration.

Contact dcnp@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383 with questions.