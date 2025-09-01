DeKalb library to hold sustainability swap Sept. 4

Shaw Local September 2024 file photo of a pitcher plant – Adults will be able to trade in lightly used clothing and swap houseplants during a monthly sustainability swap at the DeKalb Public Library. (Janelle Walker)

Adults will be able to trade in lightly used clothing and swap houseplants during a monthly sustainability swap at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free swap will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants will be able to bring freshly washed adult-sized clothing. The clothes can be dropped off at the reference desk. Attendees will receive up to 20 tickets for every clothing piece brought in. The tickets can be used to buy clothes.

Houseplants of all kinds will be welcomed. Participants should bring pots they are willing to part with. Tickets will not be required for houseplants. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.