Zach Murray’s goal holds up as DeKalb beats Sycamore: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

DeKalb 1, Sycamore 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs got a goal from Zach Murray to knock off the Spartans (1-2) and claim third place in the tournament.

Mauricio Jasso had the assist for the Barbs (2-1) in the 67th minute.

Oregon tournament: At Oregon, Genoa-Kingston beat Marengo 2-1 to take seventh in the 12-team field.

Ayden Hernandez and Adrian Jimenez each scored while Josue Leon and Adrian Delgado had assists.

The Cogs dropped two games earlier in the day. They lost 5-1 to United Township to open the day, with goalie Adrian Leon scoring the lone G-K goal on a free kick.

Genoa-Kingston lost its second game 3-1 to Rochelle. Hernandez had the goal and Josue Leon the assist.

Serena tournament: At Serena, Indian Creek went 1-2, picking up a 3-2 win against Hinckley-Big Rock.

The Timberwolves lost 2-1 to Serena and 5-2 to Ottawa.

Boys cross country

Kane County Invitational: At Settler’s Hill XC Course in Batavia, Carson Kaiser and Evan Whildin took the top two spots as Kaneland finished with 58 points to win, topping Batavia’s 85.

Kaiser finished in 15:22.2, seven seconds ahead of Whildin’s 15:29.3. Third-place finisher Logan Grey of Dundee-Crown was almost 25 seconds off the pace (15:52.1).

Girls golf

Oregon Scramble: At Sunset Golf Course, the Genoa-Kingston tandem of Jordan Hargrave and Mariana Osorio carded a 127 while Emily Spence and Hope Hargrave shot a 126.

Team scores or final standings were not available.

Girls volleyball

Ottawa tournament: At Ottawa, Indian Creek dropped four matches.

The Timberwolves lost to Lexington (25-12, 25-4), Byron (25-15, 25-8), Streator (25-12, 25-13) and IMSA (25-18, 25-16).

Girls tennis

Sycamore doubles tournament: At Sycamore, the Spartans had four entries go 3-0 to win championships.

Lila Ezell and Avery Olson won at No. 2, Ryana White and Krista Cobb won at No. 4, Reese Becker and Jada Prombo were champs at No. 5, and Maddie Pickard and Hannah Ferguson won at No. 6.