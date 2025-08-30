Sycamore Chalk Walk, Young Picasso’s winners reception coming in September

The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host several programs and events in September at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

The league’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at the gallery. Attendees will be able to participate in the “Create with KVAL” challenge. Members can create themed art pieces including photography, 2D art and sculptures. The challenge’s theme is “Fall.”

KVAL’s Young Picasso’s winners reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11. Attendees can view and judge original artwork created by participants in the Young Picasso’s summer art program. Three winners from various age groups will receive cash prizes.

Stained glass art pieces created by artist Leslie Emrich (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

The annual Sycamore Chalk Walk is set for Sept. 13 in downtown Sycamore. Attendees will be able to create sidewalk chalk art. Due to limited spots, registration is required to attend. To register, visit discoversycamore.com.

The Second Saturday Art Workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13.

The league is participating in the Sycamore Lions Club Cookie Crawl for Childhood Cancer from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13. Participants will be able to pick up cookies and vote in the Sycamore Chalk Walk.

The gallery recently launched a new art rotation featuring 2D and 3D artwork, including photography, paintings, sculpture and mixed-media installations. The art pieces are available to buy and will remain on display through September.

KVAL also is accepting submissions for its “Things I Love About DeKalb County” juried art show. Artists will be able to submit art pieces celebrating DeKalb County’s art and culture. The artwork can include entertainment, history, beautiful gardens, wildlife, food, unique events, sports, education, parks, recreation, agriculture and farm country.

Stained glass art piece created by artist Leslie Emrich (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

Awards will be presented. An artist reception and awards ceremony is set from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 3. The exhibit will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Entry forms are available at the gallery or online at facebook.com/kval-nfp.org and kval-nfp.org. The submission deadline is Sept. 10.

The September featured artist of the month is Leslie Emrich. Emrich’s artwork includes stained glass and pottery creations. She is an art fairs exhibitor, creates custom art pieces and leads an art workshop. The art pieces will be available to buy and displayed in the Gallery on State front window and neighboring wall.

For information, call 815-762-0885.