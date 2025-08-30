DeKalb library’s ESL classes begin Sept. 2

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

Adults with low intermediate or higher English-speaking levels can practice speaking and learning English during classes at the DeKalb Public Library.

The classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 2 through Dec. 16 in the library’s lower-level Bilder and Zimmerman meeting rooms, 309 Oak St.

Participants can expand their vocabulary, learn how to ask and answer questions, practice basic English conversation grammar concepts, and learn to understand spoken English sounds. Registration is required to attend. A limited number of seats are available for unregistered attendees.

For information or to register, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.