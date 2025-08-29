Sycamore, DeKalb pick up Barb Cup wins: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer
Sycamore 1, Yorkville 0: At DeKalb in the Barb Cup, Felix Arends scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.
Ryan Guzinski recorded the shutout in goal for the Spartans (1-1).
[ https://www.shawlocal.com/gallery/2025/08/28/photos-sycamore-yorkville-boys-soccer-teams-square-off-in-barb-cup/ ]
DeKalb 6, St. Edward 1: At DeKalb in the Barb Cup, the Barbs evened their record at 1-1.
Jorge Correa scored in the fourth minute and Nolan Tobin scored twice in the win. Correa also had an assist and Diego Robles had a goal and an assist. Julian Godinez and Musab Abdelaziz each score for DeKalb as well.
[ Photos: DeKalb boys soccer hosts St. Edward in Barb Cup ]
Indian Creek 5, Plano 3: At Plano, Jason Brewer knocked home three goals in the win.
Parker Murry added a goal and three assists.
Boys golf
La Salle-Peru invite: At Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course, Sycamore took third with a 306, seven strokes behind champ Ottawa’s 299.
Gavin Sedevie finished tied for second with a 73, three shots behind champ Ian Metzger of Rochelle. Andrew Swedberg and Eli Goodeill each shot a 77 to finish tied for eighth.
Westmont 139, Hinckley-Big Rock 173: At Westmont, Matthew Badal and JJ Harnack each shot a 38 to lead the Royals.
Girls golf
Kaneland tri-meet: At Hughes Creek Golf Course, the Knights had the only full team in a meet with Rochelle and Aurora Christian.
Emma Kunstman shot a 44, two strokes behind medalist Nora Schwartz of Aurora Central Catholic. Brighton Davoust shot a 46.
Girls volleyball
West Carroll 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks fell 28-26, 25-22.
Girls cross country
Genoa-Kingston Season Kickoff: At Walcamp in Kingston, the Cogs finished with 25 points to beat Harvest Christian (35) and Hinckley-Big Rock (71).
Emma James won the race in 20:52.5, Gracie Zapatka was second in 21:19.81 and Hannah Walker finished the G-K sweep of the top three spots, taking third in 21:21.65.
Zeta Fay led Hinckley-Big Rock, taking 10th in 22:30.78. Isabella Canzoneria was 11th in 22:52.22.
Boys cross country
Genoa-Kingston Season Kickoff: At Walcamp in Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock was fifth with 109 points and Genoa-Kingston was sixth with 123.
Caden Hageman led the Royals, taking third in 16:36.03. Gabriel Pena paced the Cogs in 14th place (18:29.28).
Men’s soccer
College of DuPage 2, Kishwaukee College 1: At Malta, the Kougars got a goal from Angel Vazquez in the loss.