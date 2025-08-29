Sycamore, DeKalb pick up Barb Cup wins: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys soccer

Sycamore 1, Yorkville 0: At DeKalb in the Barb Cup, Felix Arends scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.

Ryan Guzinski recorded the shutout in goal for the Spartans (1-1).

Yorkville's Oliver Villa and Sycamore's Felix Arends battle for possession Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, during their game in the Barb Cup tournament at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb 6, St. Edward 1: At DeKalb in the Barb Cup, the Barbs evened their record at 1-1.

Jorge Correa scored in the fourth minute and Nolan Tobin scored twice in the win. Correa also had an assist and Diego Robles had a goal and an assist. Julian Godinez and Musab Abdelaziz each score for DeKalb as well.

Indian Creek 5, Plano 3: At Plano, Jason Brewer knocked home three goals in the win.

Parker Murry added a goal and three assists.

Boys golf

La Salle-Peru invite: At Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course, Sycamore took third with a 306, seven strokes behind champ Ottawa’s 299.

Gavin Sedevie finished tied for second with a 73, three shots behind champ Ian Metzger of Rochelle. Andrew Swedberg and Eli Goodeill each shot a 77 to finish tied for eighth.

Westmont 139, Hinckley-Big Rock 173: At Westmont, Matthew Badal and JJ Harnack each shot a 38 to lead the Royals.

Girls golf

Kaneland tri-meet: At Hughes Creek Golf Course, the Knights had the only full team in a meet with Rochelle and Aurora Christian.

Emma Kunstman shot a 44, two strokes behind medalist Nora Schwartz of Aurora Central Catholic. Brighton Davoust shot a 46.

Girls volleyball

West Carroll 2, Hiawatha 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks fell 28-26, 25-22.

Girls cross country

Genoa-Kingston Season Kickoff: At Walcamp in Kingston, the Cogs finished with 25 points to beat Harvest Christian (35) and Hinckley-Big Rock (71).

Emma James won the race in 20:52.5, Gracie Zapatka was second in 21:19.81 and Hannah Walker finished the G-K sweep of the top three spots, taking third in 21:21.65.

Zeta Fay led Hinckley-Big Rock, taking 10th in 22:30.78. Isabella Canzoneria was 11th in 22:52.22.

Boys cross country

Genoa-Kingston Season Kickoff: At Walcamp in Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock was fifth with 109 points and Genoa-Kingston was sixth with 123.

Caden Hageman led the Royals, taking third in 16:36.03. Gabriel Pena paced the Cogs in 14th place (18:29.28).

Men’s soccer

College of DuPage 2, Kishwaukee College 1: At Malta, the Kougars got a goal from Angel Vazquez in the loss.