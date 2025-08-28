Grant awarded to support rural DeKalb County communities

DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation members receiving a $50,000 grant from Compeer Financial to support DeKalb County rural initiatives (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently was chosen as a grant recipient to aid rural communities through a partnership with Compeer Financial.

The county was one of 13 communities chosen for the Rural Collaboration Project, an initiative focused on helping rural communities grow stronger and thrive, according to a news release.

“We’re very thankful for Compeer’s continued support of DeKalb County,” foundation executive director Dan Templin said in a news release. “This grant and the new Fund will help us work more closely with rural communities in DeKalb County and support projects that matter to them.”

The Foundation received a second $50,000 grant from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America. The community foundation’s Board plans to create a new DeKalb County Rural Vitality Fund to support teamwork on important challenges in rural areas of less than 10,000 in population, such as growing the economy, improving services and helping communities plan for the future.

Along with the new fund, a Rural Vitality Committee has been formed to help guide priorities and project ideas. The committee is housed under the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation. Members include representatives from the Community Foundation, DeKalb County Convention and Visitors Bureau, DeKalb County Farm Bureau, DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County History Center, Resource Bank, Compeer Financial’s local office and a representative from the community.

The committee is learning more about the needs and opportunities in rural communities throughout DeKalb County. Planning efforts are underway to better understand community needs and launch pilot projects in the coming months.

“Our rural towns are a big part of what makes DeKalb County strong,” DCEDC executive director Melissa Amedeo said in a news release. “This effort brings people together to listen, plan, and build a better future.”

Compeer Financial is a member-owned cooperative that supports farmers and rural communities. Its Fund for Rural America helps local organizations work on projects that create lasting change.

“We see rural communities flourish when organizations and individuals unite around a shared purpose,” Karen Schieler, manager of corporate giving at Compeer, said in a release. “With this project, we can support many efforts ranging from community and farming needs to education and entrepreneurship.”

To learn more about the efforts of the Rural Vitality Committee or to explore partnership opportunities, contact Melissa Amedeo at the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation. To donate to the DeKalb County Rural Vitality Fund, contact Dan Templin at dan@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.

The Agriculture and Rural Initiative was established by Compeer Financial’s Board of Directors in 2019 to make signature investments in programs and projects that are high priorities for member-owners. To date, $10 million has been invested in the Initiative, which has awarded $2.4 million to support rural vitality, human health and agriculture workforce development.

The Agriculture and Rural Initiative is managed by the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America Board of Trustees, who oversee the organization’s corporate giving efforts. More information about Compeer’s corporate giving programs can be found at compeer.com/giving-back.

Serving DeKalb County since 1993, the DeKalb County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life through endowments, donor services, responsible stewardship, grantmaking, and community initiatives. The Foundation awards grants in a variety of areas, including arts and culture, community development, environment and animal welfare, education, health and human services, and nonprofit capacity building. Today, the Community Foundation manages more than 475 Funds, collectively providing over $4 million in annual support for current and future needs. Learn more at dekalbccf.org.

Founded in 1987, the DeKalb County Economic Development Corporation is a nonprofit public–private partnership focused on driving sustainable economic growth across DeKalb County, Illinois. Through business retention, expansion, and attraction efforts, DCEDC connects communities with resources, supports workforce development, and fosters job creation. The organization also administers the DeKalb County Enterprise Zone and collaborates with local stakeholders to promote long-term prosperity. Learn more at dcedc.org.