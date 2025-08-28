Freshman Chloe Shere, Anna Anderson power Sycamore cross country: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Girls cross country

Morris Early Bird Invite: At Morris, the Spartans finished with 65 points in the 10-team field, 11 better than the runner-up hosts.

Freshman Chloe Shere took sixth for Sycamore in 19:41. Freshman Anna Anderson took ninth in 19:58.

Boys cross country

Morris Early Bird Invite: At Morris, Sycamore took third with 83 points behind Aurora Central Catholic (33) and Morris (43).

Senior Logan Jones led the Spartans, taking seventh in 16:04.2.

Girls volleyball

Genoa-Kingston 2, Rock Falls 1: At Genoa, the Cogs won 27-25, 16-25, 25-14 in the home and Big Northern Conference opener.

Jessie Fredrickson had 14 kills for the Cogs (1-1, 1-0) and Bria Botterman added eight. Addison Langton had 20 digs, and Presley Meyer had 11 assists.