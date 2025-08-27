Mason Smith cards a 40 for G-K: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys golf

Dixon 158, Genoa-Kingston 167: At Swan Hills, Mason Smith carded a 40 lead the Cogs in the loss.

Colton McDowell and Harrison Zorica each shot a 41 for G-K.

Sycamore 159, South Elgin 170: At Sycamore, Gavin Sedevie and Andrew Swedberg shared medalist honors, each shooting a 37.

Plano 177, Hinckley-Big Rock 194: At Plano, Matthew Badal led the Royals with a 45 and freshman JJ Harnack added a 48.

Girls golf

Dixon 190, Genoa-Kingston 223: At Swan Hills, Madelynn Swanson posted a career-best 45 for the Cogs.

Boys soccer

Larkin 5, Sycamore 1: At DeKalb, the Spartans lost in the season opener in the Barb Cup despite a 10th-minute goal from Aiden Sears.

Somonauk 2, Genoa-Kingston 0: At Genoa, the Cogs dropped their home opener.

Cross country

Rock Falls Rocket Run: At Centennial Park, the Genoa-Kingston girls took fifth in the eight-team race while the Cogs did not get a team score.

The Cogs finished with 92 points, 15 behind champ Cambridge. Emma James finished in 20:37.6 to take ninth.

Gabriel Pena led the G-K boys, finishing in 18:44.4 to take 36th.

Volleyball

Ashton-Franklin Center 2, Indian Creek 1: At A-FC, the Timberwolves lost 25-15, 9-25, 25-22.

Ally Keilman had nine digs, seven assists and an ace. Kendra Buh and Oilivia Truckenbrod each had three kills with Buh adding five digs.