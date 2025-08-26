Daily Chronicle 2025 boys soccer preview: Team-by-team previews

DeKalb Barbs

Coach: PJ Hamilton (fifth season)

Last year: 6-15-0, 0-5 DVC (6th)

Top returners: Julian Godinez, sr., MF; Mauricio Jasso, sr., S; Jack McCormick, jr., D; Zach Murray, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Jonathan Contreras, fr., TBD; Mitchelle Farias, jr., MF; Cesar Lazaro, sr., D; Nolan Tobin, so., F

Worth noting: Last year was a long time ago for the Barbs, who put a 6-15 season behind them and saw great growth during a challenging summer slate. The Brandons also had quite the summer according to Hamilton who said seniors Brandon Cervantes and Brandon Garcia had impressive summers where they’ve made huge strides to their game. They’ll look to solidify the back line, which will be led by junior Jack McCormick, who started all 21 games in 2024. Senior striker Mauricio Jasso is back to lead the offense in his third season. Senior defensive midfielder Zach Murray is back as a captain. Freshman Jonathan Contreras looks to bring a new jolt of excitement.

Sycamore Spartans

Coach: Kevin Bickley (fourth season)

Last year: 16-7-1, 9-1 Interstate Eight (1st)

Top returning players: Felix Arends, sr., D; Gavin Crouch, sr., MF; Noah Daykin, sr., MF; Ryan Guzinski, sr., GK; Aiden Sears, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Ben Fitzenreider, so., MF; Chase Reyman, so., MF; Paxton Runkle, fr., D;

Worth noting: One of the four big goals for the Spartans this season is winning the Interstate Eight Conference outright, which they did last season. Duplicating that, as well as winning the Barb Cup, El Classicorn and a regional, would be quite the accomplishment for Kevin Bickley’s crew in his, coincidentally, fourth season in leading the squad. Ryan Guzinski (1.76 GAA, 4 shutouts last season), Noah Daykin (11 assists), Aiden Sears (22 goals, 12 assists) and Gavin Crouch (19 goals, eight assists) all return.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Coach: Thomas Moore (third season)

Last year: 8-10-4, 3-5 Big Northern (7th)

Top returners: Adrian Delgado, sr., MF; Ayden Hernandez, jr., F; Josue Leon, jr., MF

Key newcomers: None.

Worth noting: Finished below .500 last year but never lost more than two games in a row. It was the program’s first losing season since 2018 when the Cogs finished 7-15. “Last year we were a young team that played well,” Cogs coach Thomas Moore said. “Seven of the 10 losses were by only one goal or a shootout. We know that we can compete against anyone. If we keep developing and can find the net a little more this year, we could really surprise people.” The Cogs welcome back a couple of accomplished offensive threats, both who scored 10 goals last year in Adrian Delgado (six assists) and Ayden Hernandez (four assists). Junior Josue Leon (one goal, five assists) returns to the midfield with Delgado.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Head coach: Scott Bastian (third season)

Last year: 15-8-2, 5-1 Little 10 (co-champions), Class 1A Somonauk regional champions

Returning starters: Alex Casanas, sr., GK; Austin Kennedy, sr., D; Luke Nadal, sr., MF; Jacob Orin, sr., D; Austin Roop, sr., S; Sawyer Smith, sr., S

Top newcomers: Liam Bird, jr., D; Jake Curry, so., D; Travis Herrmann, so., MF; Gavin Pickert, so., MF; Colten Sargent, so., D

Worth noting: Everybody is returning from last year’s 15-win team. “The goal is to build on that,” Royals coach Scott Bastian said. “The depth of the team will be the strength, along with the overall team concept created.” Senior defenders Austin Kennedy and Jacob Orin (210 defensive stops), along with goalkeeper Alex Casanas (275 saves, 5 shutouts), will lead the way in back while all-conference senior Luke Badal patrols the midfield. The offense will look to seniors Sawyer Smith (24 goals, 16 assists) and Austin Roop (7 goals, 5 assists). Casanas, Orin and Smith are coming off all-conference seasons.

Kaneland Knights

Coach: Scott Parillo (24th year)

Last year: 16-7-1, 8-2 Interstate Eight (2nd)

Top returning players: Jackson Boryc, sr., D; Noah McKittrick, sr., MF; Abe Paulino, sr., MF

Key newcomers: Gael Cepeda, so., GK; Aiden Lentz, jr., GK; Leo Ruiz, fr., MF/F; Isaac Stoltzner, fr., MF/F

Worth noting: The Knights lost eight starters from last year, including Matt Mitchinson, Jovani Ruiz and Cameron Guernon who combined for 46 goals last fall. Noah McKittrick (four goals) and Abe Paulino (three goals) return to the midfield and Jackson Boryc returns to the back line. “We will have a lot of new starters this season,” Knights coach Scott Parillo said. “So we must be a cohesive unit as quickly as possible. We are very excited about this season.”