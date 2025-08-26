Daily Chronicle 2025 boys soccer preview: 5 to watch

DeKalb's Mauricio Jasso (left) holds off Rockford East's Oredi Kakozi during their game last season. (Mark Busch)

Alex Casanas, sr., GK, Hinckley-Big Rock

Posted five shutouts and made 275 saves last year for a team that won 15 games, the most in the program since the 2014 team went 16-2-2.

Mauricio Jasso, sr., S, DeKalb

DeKalb coach PJ Hamilton said he believes Jasso is the area’s top returning player. He’s certainly made an impact in his first two seasons, especially last year with 16 goals and 6 assists.

Aiden Sears, sr., MF, Sycamore

The 2024 Daily Chronicle Boys Soccer Player of the Year is back for an encore after a 22-goal, 12-assist season in which he led the Spartans to a conference title.

Sawyer Smith, sr., S, Hinckley-Big Rock

Scored 24 goals and delivered 16 assists while being named a unanimous all-conference selection.

Isaac Stoltzner, fr., MF/F, Kaneland

As one of two promising freshmen to join the Knights this fall, Stoltzner will look to make an impact at his new school, along with fellow freshman Leo Ruiz for a team that lost eight starters.