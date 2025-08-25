Daily Chronicle 2025 volleyball preview: 5 to watch

DeKalb’s Molly Fell during a summer league game against Sycamore in July. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Molly Fell, sr., L, DeKalb

The Barbs made a giant leap last season from the prior year and will look to continue to do it behind this senior libero who was an all-area honorable mention selection in 2024.

Jessie Fredrickson, so., OH, Genoa-Kingston

After finishing with 149 kills and helping the Cogs win 24 games as a freshman, what will this sophomore do while still an underclassman?

Grace Remsen, sr., MH, Kaneland

Without Maddie Beam as a dominating presence at middle hitter, look for this senior to take on a bigger role as the Knights look for continued success.

Khiara Thomas, jr., OH, Sycamore

The Spartans will look to be potent on the offensive attack behind this athletic junior. She will be afforded opportunities to score, especially with Ava Carpenter, last year’s Daily Chronicle Player of the Year, departing by way of her graduation diploma.

Delaney Wood, sr., MH/MB, Hiawatha

Coming off an all-conference season, Wood (47 aces, 244 kills, 55 solo blocks, 37 assists, 149 digs) is expected to play all over the place in hopes of leading the squad to a winning season after finishing with a .474 winning percentage last year.