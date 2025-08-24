DeKalb County Community Foundation welcomes new finance director

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently welcomed Scott Gulke as its new finance director.

A lifelong Sycamore resident, Gulke brings almost 30 years of corporate finance experience along with a deep commitment to his hometown.

“I’ve lived in Sycamore most of my life,” Gulke said in a news release. “What drew me to the foundation was its giving and helping spirit. I love my community and want to be part of something that helps it remain a place where people want to raise their families.”

He started his career at Allstate’s corporate headquarters in Northbrook after earning his bachelor’s degree in finance from Northern Illinois University.

More recently, he enjoyed semi-retirement while substitute teaching in local schools and staying actively involved in the community. Gulke has volunteered behind the scenes with Children’s Community Theatre, Stage Coach Players and Sycamore High School productions, helping to build sets and support local arts.

Gulke and his wife – his high school sweetheart – have four children and six grandchildren, many of whom also attend Sycamore schools. In his free time, he enjoys playing volleyball, riding bikes and keeping up with his grandkids.

In his new role, Gulke will oversee the foundation’s financial operations, ensuring strong stewardship of charitable assets and supporting the mission to enhance the quality of life throughout DeKalb County.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Scott to the foundation team,” DCCF Executive Director Dan Templin said in a news release. “His strong local roots, financial expertise and commitment to our stewardship role make him an outstanding addition.”

For more information about the DeKalb County Community Foundation, visit dekalbccf.org.