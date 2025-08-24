DeKalb County-area students awarded Spinoso Masters Scholarship

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently awarded $30,000 in 2025 Spinoso Masters scholarships to four local students pursuing postgraduate degrees.

The recipients are McKenna Dayhuff, Cassidy Loft, Hanna Chriss and Misty Villagomez, according to a news release. The scholarships were made possible through donors John and Vivian Spinoso to the Spinoso Masters Scholarship Fund at the DCCF.

Individuals who receive a Spinoso Masters Scholarship must be graduates of a DeKalb County high school and enrolled in an accredited institution working toward an advanced degree in any field of study.

Hanna Chriss (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The four recipients have a variety of educational pursuits. Dayhuff is a 2020 Somonauk High School graduate pursuing a juris doctorate and Master of Business Administration at Northern Illinois University.

“As a law student with a background in agriculture, this scholarship helps me continue my education and pursue my goal of providing legal services to rural communities in Illinois,” Dayhuff said in the release. “Growing up on a farm shaped my understanding of the unique legal needs rural communities face. I hope to return to a small town to provide trusted legal services that support local families, farmers and businesses in communities like the one that shaped me.”

McKenna Dayhuff (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Loft is a 2019 Genoa-Kingston High School graduate working toward a Master of Arts in public history at Northeastern University.

Chriss is a 2021 Genoa-Kingston High School graduate pursuing a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at Roseman University of Health Sciences.

Villagomez is a 2018 Genoa-Kingston High School graduate working toward a Master of Arts in international relations at American University.

John and Vivian Spinoso created the Spinoso Masters Scholarship Fund out of a desire to support local students beyond their undergraduate years. Now in its 14th year, the fund has awarded more than $420,000 to DeKalb County graduates.

Cassidy Loft (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Those interested in supporting an existing education fund can visit dekalbccf.org/donate or mail the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore. For questions or additional scholarship information, contact DCCF at 815-748-5383 or scholarships@dekalbccf.org.