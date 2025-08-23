Medicare workshop set for Aug. 23 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Seniors and adults can learn about available Medicare insurance options during a workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free workshop will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 23 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about Medicare insurance options. Licensed sales representative Carol Cherry will discuss how to find the right plan, Medicare’s different parts and how to make the right choice. No registration is required.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.