Lightbeam Players to perform ‘Bake It Til You Make It’ Aug. 30 in DeKalb

The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of the Lightbeam Players production of “Bake It Til You Make It.”

The performance will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“Bake It Til You Make It” tells the story of Yolanda, who always dreamed of becoming a celebrity baker. She accepts the opportunity to compete in the Baking Network original series “Bake It Till You Make It.” No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

