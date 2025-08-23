Lightbeam Players to perform ‘Bake It Til You Make It’ Aug. 30 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of the Lightbeam Players production of “Bake It Til You Make It.”

The performance will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 30 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“Bake It Til You Make It” tells the story of Yolanda, who always dreamed of becoming a celebrity baker. She accepts the opportunity to compete in the Baking Network original series “Bake It Till You Make It.” No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.