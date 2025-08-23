DeKalb library to host craft swap Aug. 27

The DeKalb Public Library will host a craft swap for adults and teens to shop for and donate craft supplies.

The craft swap will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can shop for craft supplies, donate clean, gently used or new craft supplies and drop off items to donate at the adult services desk or the swap. Items accepted for donation include jewelry-making supplies, sewing and embroidery thread, adult coloring books, fabric, yarn hooks and needles, craft books, sewing notions, craft kits and sewing patterns. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

For information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.