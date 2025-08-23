DeKalb County Community Foundation launches new investing program

The DeKalb County Community Foundation recently launched a new program meant to support area nonprofits, businesses and philanthropy donors.

The Impact Investing program goes beyond traditional philanthropy by using charitable dollars to invest in local social impact projects and grant support, according to a news release. Investments such as loans, loan guarantees or equity commitments are repaid to the DCCF and then reinvested in new projects, creating a continuous cycle of community benefit.

“Impact investing allows us to do more than grants alone can,” DCCF Executive Director Dan Templin said in the release. “The foundation is becoming a local financial equity provider, making investments in DeKalb County that deliver social and economic benefits while generating returns for reinvestment.”

The new program is designed to address local needs in education, economic development, environmental sustainability and equity, among other fields of interest. Impact investments can help nonprofits and businesses secure the funding they need, especially those that might not qualify for traditional loans. In some cases, using a combination of grants and loans may best meet a nonprofit organization’s needs. The goal is to support strong, sustainable projects that create positive change across DeKalb County, according to the release.

The foundation also offers Emergency Bridge Loans to help eligible nonprofit organizations manage short-term cash-flow gaps while awaiting committed support such as grants or reimbursements.

Eligible nonprofit or for-profit organizations are encouraged to review the Impact Investing criteria and requirements and submit an application online at dekalbccf.org/impact-investing.

Applications will be carefully evaluated by DCCF staff to ensure they are viable and align with the foundation’s mission. Approved applicants receive the funding they need to move forward, and as those dollars are repaid, they will be reinvested into future projects throughout DeKalb County. Loans may offer below-market rates and are designed to be accessible to organizations that may be overlooked by traditional lenders.

The new approach also offers donors a meaningful way to increase the impact of their charitable giving, according to the release.

Contributions to the Invest DeKalb County Fund become part of a dedicated pool of dollars used for local investments. Unlike traditional grants that are spent once, the investments are repaid, allowing the same dollars to support project after project for years to come.

“Your gift doesn’t just make an impact today – it makes an impact again and again,” Templin said. “We invite donors to join us in using philanthropy as a tool for sustainable, long-term community development.”

For more information about applying for an impact investment, donating to the Invest DeKalb County Fund or reviewing program criteria and requirements, visit dekalbccf.org/impact-investing or contact Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.