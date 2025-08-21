Rochelle woman hospitalized after car vs. tree crash Wednesday

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A Rochelle woman was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering what police called a medical issue while driving that caused her car to crash into a tree, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, 51, was driving a purple 2013 Chevrolet Cruze east on Rich Road when a medical issue caused her sedan to veer into the road’s north ditch and strike a tree, authorities said in a news release.

Paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department took the injured woman to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to the release.

With no passengers, the Rochelle woman was the only person involved in the crash. She was not issued any citations by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.