Bitcoin phone scam making its rounds in DeKalb County, sheriff warns

DeKalb County Jail and Sheriff's Office building sign and emblem in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Thursday that an apparent phone scam asking callers to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM is making its rounds.

The sheriff’s office received multiple reports of victims locally who reported they got phone calls from someone claiming to be a sheriff’s office employee, according to a social media post.

The caller asks the victim if they owe money for a warrant or other court-related issue. The caller instructs the victim to deposit Bitcoin money, which is digital currency, to pay an apparent fine to avoid arrest.

These calls are a scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Please be aware that the Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask for money in cryptocurrency, gift cards, or any other form over the phone," law enforcement officials wrote in a Thursday social media public service announcement.

Those who receive such calls are urged to hang up and call the sheriff’s office at 815-895-2155. Authorities said they believe the scam has been reported nationwide.