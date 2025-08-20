Woman hospitalized after DeKalb car crash

DeKalb County Sheriff’s squad car vehicle in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A DeKalb woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a two-car crash in DeKalb Township, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, 32, was injured in the crash and taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. She was the only person injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:09 p.m. near the intersection of Twombly Road and John Huber Parkway, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said an investigation showed the woman was driving a red Chevrolet Traverse, when she allegedly disobeyed a stop sign and struck a green Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old Malta woman, was not injured in the crash.

The Toyota sustained major front-end damage, and the Chevrolet received moderate damage to its passenger side, according to the crash report. Both vehicles were towed from the scene,

As a result of the crash, a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy cited the DeKalb woman for disobeying a stop sign.