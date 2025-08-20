Sycamore library to hold final summer story time Aug. 22

The Sycamore Public Library will partner with the DeKalb County History Center to hold its final story time for the summer.
The story time begins at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.
The activity features books, movements and songs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket. The story will be led by Sycamore Public Library librarians. No registration is required.
“This partnership with the History Center has been such a wonderful way to connect families with reading in a relaxed, outdoor setting,” Sycamore Public Library public relations and marketing manager Jill Carter said in a news release. “We’re excited to close out the season with another fun and engaging session.”
For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.