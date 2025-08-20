Daily Chronicle

Memory cafe set for Aug. 21 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

Community members experiencing memory loss and their care partners will be able to attend a memory cafe at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free cafe will be held at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The cafe features sing-alongs; a “get to know you” question; and a game, craft or shared reading activity. Snacks, coffee, and tea will be served. The cafe features free giveaways, resources and books to check out. First-time attendees must provide the care partners’ and guests’ names.

For information or to submit names, susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalbSycamoreDeKalb County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois