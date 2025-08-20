DeKalb library to host romance book watch party Aug. 20

The DeKalb Public Library will host a “Returning to Romance through Food and Flirty Fun in Fiction” watch party for adults and teens ages 16 and older featuring romance book author Casey McQuiston.

The free event will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

McQuiston will discuss her take on romance books, books, process and upcoming releases. Attendees can submit questions. Participants also will be able to view the watch party from home. To view the watch party, visit dkpl.org. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.