New $1.8M DeKalb roundabout on pace to finish in time for NIU classes to start

A "Road Closed" sign is seen Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at the intersection of Normal Road and Lucinda Avenue in DeKalb, where a new roundabout is under construction. (Megann Horstead)

The construction of a new $1.8 million roundabout at the intersection of Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road in DeKalb is on pace for completion, just in time for the start of classes at Northern Illinois University, officials said this week.

Work on the project had been about three to four years in the making for the city, officials said.

Public Works Director Andy Raih said the city is pleased with where the project stands.

“Overall, we’re happy with the construction progress,” Raih said. We were on track and looking to open up prior to classes starting at NIU."

On Wednesday, the city intends to open the roundabout to traffic by midday. Move-in begins for NIU freshmen next week.

Raih said crews are making final preparations to open the roadway to the public.

“We’re towards the end,” Raih said.

Raih said the project remains on track with the budget, despite minor delays prompted by the weather.

The majority of the roundabout is funded through federal dollars, including a 20% to 80% funding match through the Surface Transportation Urban grant program.

Raih said the city is proud of what it’s accomplished with the project.

“The project, as a whole, we haven’t gotten into much that we didn’t foresee,” he said. “I know there [are] times you open the ground and you find something you didn’t expect. The project, as a whole, has been as expected. So, I’d say that’s a positive.”