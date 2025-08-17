Daily Chronicle

Learn about genealogy resources at DeKalb workshop Aug. 19

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

Join the DeKalb Public Library for a free workshop on exploring genealogy using online tools and GPS technology.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Yusunas Meeting Room on the library’s lower level, located at 309 Oak St.

Participants will learn how to navigate websites like Find A Grave and BillionGraves, and use GPS to locate relatives in cemeteries. Attendees are welcome to bring a laptop to follow along.

No registration is required.

For more information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.

