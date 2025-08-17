Ice science program set for Aug. 18 in Sycamore

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Community members ages three and older can celebrate the end of summer during an “Ice Ice Science … at the Library” program at the Sycamore Public Library.

The program will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Participants will be able to explore the wonders of ice. No registration is required.

“This is a perfect chance for kids to squeeze in one more exciting library program before heading back to school,” Sycamore Public Library public relations and marketing manager Jill Carter said in a news release. “It’s cool, educational and a great way to celebrate the end of a very warm summer season.”

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.