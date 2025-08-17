Ice science program set for Aug. 18 in Sycamore

Community members ages three and older can celebrate the end of summer during an “Ice Ice Science … at the Library” program at the Sycamore Public Library.
The program will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 18 at the library, 103 E. State St.
Participants will be able to explore the wonders of ice. No registration is required.
“This is a perfect chance for kids to squeeze in one more exciting library program before heading back to school,” Sycamore Public Library public relations and marketing manager Jill Carter said in a news release. “It’s cool, educational and a great way to celebrate the end of a very warm summer season.”
For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.