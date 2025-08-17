Daily Chronicle 2025 Boys Golf Preview: 5 to watch

DeKalb’s Tyler Brackemyer hits his tee shot on the par three fourth hole Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, during the Mark Rolfing Cup at the Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Tyler Brackemyer, sr., DeKalb

Brackemyer is the top returning scorer for the Barbs from a year ago. Having incorporated DEKA events into his athletic lifestyle, he should be well prepared for his swan song season, especially if he can transfer the success he’s had in these functional indoor decathlon competitions to the fairways and greens.

Colton McDowell, sr., Genoa-Kingston

Fresh off a sectional appearance, McDowell is back to try to continue right where he left off as he leads an experienced group of golfers as the Cogs welcome their entire lineup back this season.

Parker Murry, jr., Indian Creek

He scored 15 goals and had 6 assists on the soccer field last fall. He took fourth in the state in Class 1A while also setting a school record in the high jump last spring during track and field. This fall, this multi-sport talent is looking to make an impact hitting the little white ball around.

Dylan Pjesky, so., Kaneland

Fired an 82 in the sectional last year, leading the Knights in his freshman season. Now with a year of experience playing in high school, as well as coming off a fourth-place finish in the Illinois Junior PGA Tour’s Junior Masters Championship on July 28, Pjesky appears poised for a strong season in leading the Knights in Maple Park.

Gavin Sedieve, jr., Sycamore

As a freshman, Sedieve fired a 78 in the regional and finished his debut season with an 82 in the sectional. Last fall as a sophomore, he had an 82 in the regional followed by a 79 at the sectional to qualify for state. Now he’s back to try to get back there while leading the Spartans.