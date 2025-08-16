NIU Annuitants Association headed to Branson in November

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The Northern Illinois University Annuitants Association is accepting reservations for its upcoming trip to Branson, Missouri, scheduled for Nov. 10-14.

Highlights include a visit to downtown Branson, Branson Landing and live performances including the Doug Gabriel show, “Christmas Wonderland,” “Edge of Illusion featuring Reza,” “David,” The Haygoods Christmas Show and “Beach Boys: California Dreamin’.”

The trip includes four nights of lodging, four breakfasts, four dinners and round-trip transportation. The cost is $897 per person. The deadline to reserve a spot is Sept. 5.

Upcoming trips include:

New York City and the Statue of Liberty, Sept. 11-17, $1,125

Mount Rushmore, Sept. 21-27, waitlist only

The Best of Ireland, Oct. 1-12, waitlist only

Christmas markets cruise on the Danube, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

For information, call 815-756-1547.