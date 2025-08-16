NIU Annuitants Association headed to Branson in November

The Northern Illinois University Annuitants Association is accepting reservations for its upcoming trip to Branson, Missouri, scheduled for Nov. 10-14.
Highlights include a visit to downtown Branson, Branson Landing and live performances including the Doug Gabriel show, “Christmas Wonderland,” “Edge of Illusion featuring Reza,” “David,” The Haygoods Christmas Show and “Beach Boys: California Dreamin’.”
The trip includes four nights of lodging, four breakfasts, four dinners and round-trip transportation. The cost is $897 per person. The deadline to reserve a spot is Sept. 5.
Upcoming trips include:
New York City and the Statue of Liberty, Sept. 11-17, $1,125
Mount Rushmore, Sept. 21-27, waitlist only
The Best of Ireland, Oct. 1-12, waitlist only
Christmas markets cruise on the Danube, Nov. 30-Dec. 8
For information, call 815-756-1547.