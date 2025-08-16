Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Golf Preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb/Sycamore

Head coach: Christian Thurwanger

Top returners: Meadow Davis, sr., Taya Johnson, sr., Samantha Maxwell, sr.

Top newcomers: Charissa Kim, fr., Miranda Schramer, so.

Outlook: Entering its fourth year, the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op continues to grow. Coach Christian Thurwanger said he hopes to have the most golfers in program history (11) after only having a half dozen players the last couple of seasons. Seniors Meadow Davis, Taya Johnson and Samantha Maxwell are fourth-year players.

Genoa-Kingston

Head coach: Mike Lauer

Top returners: Jordan Hargrave, so., Hope Hargrave, so., Ava Smith, sr., Madelynn Swanson, sr.

Top newcomers: Zoe Boylen, sr., Mariana Osorio, jr., Emily Spence, sr

Outlook: The Cogs are coming off a ninth-place finish in the Big Northern Conference and looking to rise in the standings with several golfers returning and a few newcomers in the mix. “Only two players left from our sectional team from two years ago,” Cogs coach Mike Lauer said. “Hoping that our young core from last year will be able to take the next step as upperclassmen this year.” Seniors Ava Smith and Madelynn Swanson advanced to sectionals last year.

Hinckley-Big Rock

Head coach: Parker LaSalle

Top returners: Jennifer Hanacek, sr., Megan Magro, so., Savannah McMurtrie, sr.

Top newcomers: Emma Cameron, fr., Abigayle Cleveland, fr.

Outlook: The Royals are looking to continue to make strides as a team as they continue to learn to play the game. “We look to play well this season,” Hinckley-Big Rock coach Parker LaSalle said. “With two newcomers, I am hoping to bring a new passion for the game.”

Kaneland

Coaches: Bryan Kunstman

Top returners: Addison Braverman, jr.,, Brighton Davoust, sr., Emma Kunstman, so., Kailey Kunstman, sr., Addison Runestad, sr.

Outlook: The Knights welcome back all six players from last fall and are excited to have five newcomers join the squad. “We are excited to have five new golfers join our six retiring players from last year,” Kaneland coach Bryan Kunstman said. “We are looking forward to continuing the growth from last season. Our goal is to build on last year’s successes and we hope for added depth with the growth of the program.” The Knights went 7-2 in dual meets a year ago and are aiming to win the conference meet for the fourth time in five years.