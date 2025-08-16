Daily Chronicle 2025 Girls Golf Preview: 5 to watch

Kaneland’s Kailey Kunstman lines up her putt on the second green Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, during the Interstate 8 girls golf tournament at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

Emma Kunstman, so., Kaneland

Qualified for sectionals as a freshman with a 95 as the Knights took fifth as a team. Earned all-conference with a third-place finish before that. Like her older sister, she gets a second season to be high school teammates with someone she knows extremely well.

Kailey Kunstman, sr., Kaneland

Back after a second straight all-conference season, Kunstman, who averaged a 43.7 per nine holes last year, was the conference runner-up and led the Knights in the post-season, qualifying for sectionals after an 88 at the regional. She’s also a two-time academic all-conference selection.

Samantha Maxwell, sr., DeKalb-Sycamore

This senior got a taste of success as a freshman, playing in her first regional in 2022 as the team took second and advanced to sectional play. She dropped 17 strokes from her debut regional score as a sophomore and sliced down another 7 strokes last year. She’ll look to continue to make similar strides in her final season.

Addison Runestad, sr., Kaneland

Earned all-conference honorable mention recognition last fall, finishing with a 50.1 average per nine holes. She has made huge strides in her game as noted in the postseason, debuting with a 125 in her first regional as a sophomore to a 103 last year.

Madelynn Swanson, sr., Genoa-Kingston

This senior may be best known for making saves in net on the soccer pitch, but she’s found success as a multi-sport athlete, and definitely a change of pace, on the golf course. Dropped 10 strokes on her regional score last fall.