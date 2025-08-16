Catalog search workshop is Aug. 17 in DeKalb

Adults and teenagers can learn how to search the Prairie Cat catalog during a workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about creating keywords, reading history, locating a library item, search saving, bookmarks, refining results and advanced searching, placing a hold, checking hold requests, logging into accounts, and checked out books. Laptops will be provided. Attendees also can bring laptops. Because of limited laptops, the devices are first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.