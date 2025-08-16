Daily Chronicle

Catalog search workshop is Aug. 17 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Adults and teenagers can learn how to search the Prairie Cat catalog during a workshop at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about creating keywords, reading history, locating a library item, search saving, bookmarks, refining results and advanced searching, placing a hold, checking hold requests, logging into accounts, and checked out books. Laptops will be provided. Attendees also can bring laptops. Because of limited laptops, the devices are first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

