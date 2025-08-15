Marvel at ‘The Wonder of Birds’ in Sycamore

A red-winged blackbird sits atop a nesting box Friday, May 2, 2025, at Shabbona Lake State Park in Shabbona. Many birds have already laid their eggs and some have hatched already this spring. (Mark Busch)

The Sycamore Public Library will host “The Wonder of Birds” interactive program for residents to learn about birds.

The program will be held at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Attendees will be able to learn about how birds are resourceful and intelligent. Participants also can meet live bird ambassadors. The program will be led by naturalist Kim White. No registration required.

“This is the kind of program that brings science and nature to life,” Sycamore Public Library public relations and marketing manager Jill Carter said in a news release. “Whether you’re a long-time birdwatcher or just curious, you’re sure to walk away inspired.”

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.