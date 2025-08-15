Equine Dreams awarded grant for accessible tack room construction

Shaw Local file – Equine Dreams recently was awarded a $23,619 grant from the Northwestern Medicine community benefit grant program to support the construction of an accessible tack room. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

Equine Dreams recently was awarded a $23,619 grant from the Northwestern Medicine community benefit grant program to support the construction of an accessible tack room.

The donation will enhance the tack room’s safety, functionality and inclusivity, according to a news release.

The tack room project is part of Equine Dream’s initiative to aid major construction completion for indoor accessible areas. The construction also will facilitate client independence and inclusion.

The Northwestern Medicine community benefit grant program supports community organizations, local health care providers and social service agencies.

Equine Dreams is a nonprofit organization that provides free equine-assisted services to children and adults with special needs.

For information, visit equinedreams.org or nm.org/about-us/nm-community-impact.