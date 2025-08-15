Daily Chronicle

DeKalb library to host democracy series program Aug. 16

DeKalb Public Library in DeKalb.

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

By Shaw Local News Network

Children ages four to seven can participate in activities and stories to become thoughtful community members during a program at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free program will be held from 10 to 10:20 a.m. Aug. 16 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can discuss how to think about others. The program includes an activity, discussion and story. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The program will be led by Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent members. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.

