DeKalb library to host democracy series program Aug. 16

Children ages four to seven can participate in activities and stories to become thoughtful community members during a program at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free program will be held from 10 to 10:20 a.m. Aug. 16 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can discuss how to think about others. The program includes an activity, discussion and story. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The program will be led by Responsive Engagement Activating Civic Talent members. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.