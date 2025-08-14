Rezoning for new gas station, convenience store in DeKalb OK’d

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

A new Amoco gas station and convenience store is one step closer to coming to DeKalb’s Fourth Street corridor.

Plans for the development were met favorably by members of the DeKalb City Council on Monday.

The applicant, Amoco Hossen of DVG Team, had sought city leaders’ backing for rezoning the former White Hen Pantry store and an office for White Oak Tax Solutions at 802 to 810 S. Fourth St.

City Manager Bill Nicklas urged the council to support city staff’s recommendation.

“We appreciate the collaboration and cooperation of the petitioners,” Nicklas said.

In a 7-0 vote, the City Council decided to move forward with plans for the property. Mayor Cohen Barnes was absent.

Another proposal in April 2024 would have brought a deli with a convenience store to the property, but it was rejected by the City Council.

Fourth Ward Alderman Justin Carlson said he supports the petitioner’s plans for the property.

According to city documents, liquor sales will not be permitted at the establishment due to the size of the convenience store and proximity to a DeKalb School District 428 property to the east.

“I’ve talked to quite a few people about this in the last two weeks,” Carlson said. “Of course, with the school being a backyard to this, no alcohol, no cannabis and tobacco. ... The gas station would be great for whoever I talked to. They have those concerns because the school is your backyard.”

A final plat of resubdivision still needs to be reviewed and considered by the City Council at a later date.