Police clear North 10th Street in DeKalb after investigation

DeKalb police have cleared a portion of North 10th Street that previously was closed midday Wednesday for an ongoing investigation.

A citywide police alert was sent about 12:20 p.m. asking the public to “avoid the area” of North 10th Street between East Lincoln Highway and East Locust Street for “a police investigation.”

Another alert was sent just after 1 p.m. when police announced the area was cleared.

Authorities did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This story was updated at 1:08 p.m. Aug. 13, 2025. Check back for updates.