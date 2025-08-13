NIU held its fall athletics media day. Here are the most interesting things said.

Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois University football head coach, speaks Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, during the NIU fall sports media day in the Yordon Center at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

NIU held its annual fall sports media day on Wednesday, with coaches from five fall sports, including head football coach Thomas Hammock, previewing the upcoming season.

Here are some of the most interesting takeaways from the event.

Hammock highlights the physicality of his team

One of the first aspects of the team Hammock brought up was how hard the players hit and how physical practices have been.

On Saturday, the team was supposed to have a scrimmage but it turned into a regular practice, as Hammock said he wanted to keep his team fresh.

Linebacker Marc Pretto said he feels like it’s going to lead to domination when the season opens up at home Aug. 30 against Holy Cross.

“The front seven has been very physical in the run game,” Pretto said. “The back seven has been very physical on the back end. And that’s just what we pride ourselves on. Downhill in the run game and takebacks in the back seven.”

Staying healthy big focus for the fall

With how hard the team has been going in practice, Hammock said the biggest thing on his mind is keeping players healthy.

He pointed to the 2022 season. The Huskies were off a MAC championship the year before and returned a lot of talent in hopes of repeating. But what seemed like a nonstop parade of injuries derailed the season as the team went 3-9.

The Huskies have finished with a winning record each year since then and won bowl games in both seasons as well, including going 8-5 last year and winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“We didn’t want to get complacent. We won a championship in ‘21 and wanted to keep that same edge,” Hammock said. “Unfortunately, we left a good team on the practice field. So now it’s finding that balance of creating that edge, getting the work that we need done but also being smart to say ‘OK guys, take care of your teammates and stay off the ground.’”

Hammock likes how offense is shaping up

The Huskies are planning on relying on a faster-paced, more balanced offense this year under new coordinator Quinn Sanders. They were 118th nationally in passing offense (178.5 yards per game) last year and 93rd in scoring offense (24.5 points per game).

They also seem to be keeping things under wraps. At an open practice last Saturday in front of fans at Huskie Stadium, the team ran a more scaled-back offense. A scrimmage for this Saturday was supposed to be open but has been closed.

“I know those receivers are a lot more excited,” Hammock said. “I know the quarterback [Marengo graduate Josh Holst] is more excited. They want to throw the ball, they want to catch the ball. Practice has a lot more energy when that ball is going down the field.”

Defensive focus remains on forcing turnovers

The Huskies were in the Top 20 nationally in seven defensive categories. If there were a weak spot, it was forcing turnovers. They forced 14, putting them 98th nationally.

Under new defensive coordinator Rob Harley, the focus has shifted to turnovers. The team is running more drills focused on forcing them, and they’ve started calling them takebacks, implying that the ball is theirs in the first place.

“We pride ourselves on that,” Pretto said. “We fly around with a lot of heat and make sure we go downhill very fast.”

Pretto said there’s a lot of drills focusing on underhand punches, overhand punches and more.

It’s even a focal point off the field.

“So the way we start our defensive meetings, coach will throw the ball to one of us,” Pretto said. “They’ll stand up on the table and we’ll yell out ‘Who’s ball?’ Everyone else returns ‘Our ball.’

Upset of Notre Dame still fresh on a lot of minds

The Huskies pulled off the biggest upset in school history last year with a 16-14 win at Notre Dame, which went on to reach the national title game.

Notre Dame will head to NIU for a men’s soccer match on Oct. 21. During his time at the podium, coach Ryan Swan pointed to the football team’s victory last year.

“Obviously coach Hammock set the standard for what’s going to happen there,” Swan said. “We’re excited about that one.”