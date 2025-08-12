Uke Day returns to DeKalb’s Hopkins Park on Aug. 17

Uke Day DeKalb 2025 will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Whether you’re a longtime player, a beginner or just “uke-curious,” everyone is invited to experience Uke Day DeKalb 2025 on Aug. 17.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Hopkins Park Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

This all-ages, indoor event promises an afternoon full of music, learning and fun, with admission just $5. Highlights of the day include:

• Three hands-on ukulele workshops

• Vendor fair featuring area music retailers

• Strum-and-sing jam session

• Concert performance by the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra

• Free leis for the first 40 guests

• Food and beverages available from The Wild Carrot food truck

• Ukulele-themed crafts and raffle prizes, including the chance to win a ukulele

Music vendors, including Ukulele Station of America and Aurora Music Co., will offer a wide range of instruments, books, accessories and expert advice for all levels – from first-timers to experienced players.

Uke Day DeKalb is sponsored by the Illinois Ukulele Society and the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra. The event is designed to welcome anyone interested in this small but mighty instrument and to celebrate the joy it brings to players and listeners alike.

For more information, email ilukesoc@gmail.com or follow the event on Facebook at tinyurl.com/2wu7np6w.