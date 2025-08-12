Learn about the history of the circus at DeKalb library

Shaw Local June 2025 photo in Granville – The DeKalb Public Library will hold a program for community members to learn about the history of the circus. (Scott Anderson)

The DeKalb Public Library will hold a program for community members to learn about the history of the circus.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about the modern circus’s creation by Phil Astley in 1768, the P.T. Barnum and Ringling Brothers feud, and Dan Rice, “the most famous person you never heard of.” Popcorn will be served. The program will be led by William Pack. No registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.