DeKalb Municipal Band to perform season finale Aug. 19

The DeKalb Municipal Band performs at Dee Hopkins Bandshell in Hopkins Park. Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Media (Mary Beth)

Vocalist Maureen Christine will perform with the DeKalb Municipal Band for the final concert of its 171st season.

The free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Dee Palmer Bandshell at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Christine will sing “What a Wonderful World,” “(The) Way You Look Tonight” and “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady.”

Other music on the program includes “Bugler’s Holiday,” “Barber of Seville,“ ”America the Beautiful“ and ”Knights of the Road.“

The concert also will feature trumpetist Mark Baldin.

Christine is a concert vocalist and Broadway-style entertainer. She has worked with Pete Christlieb of the Johnny Carson Tonight Show Orchestra and recorded two albums. Christine has opened for Willie Nelson and performed with Barry Manilow and Count Basie Orchestra musicians.

The DeKalb Municipal Band is conducted by Kirk Lundbeck.

For more information, visit dekalbmunicipalband.com.