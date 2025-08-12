DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer is running for reelection

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer announced her reelection campaign in a news release on Aug. 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Becky Springer)

DeKalb County Treasurer Becky Springer has announced plans to seek reelection in November 2026.

Springer, a Sycamore native and Republican, was appointed to the treasurer’s post by the DeKalb County Board on Feb. 5, 2021, and elected to the position in 2022. In an August news release, she said it has been a privilege to serve the people of DeKalb County.

She also noted the efforts she’s made while in office so far.

“My office has worked hard to modernize services, maximize investment income for local taxing bodies, and make doing business with the Treasurer’s Office more convenient for everyone,” Springer said in the release.

Since coming under her stewardship in 2021, DeKalb County funds have accrued $13.1 million in interest, according to her news release. Additionally, $1.5 million in interest earned on tax revenue has been distributed to all taxing districts in DeKalb County over that same time.

Springer, a former Ward 3 Sycamore City Council alderperson, has also overseen the implementation of a new online payment platform and paperless billing. The new online payment platform accepts Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, PayPal Credit and Venmo.

The timely and accurate distribution of property taxes remains a focus of Springer’s, according to her news release. She also wrote that she is committed to improving customer service and promoting government transparency and fiscal responsibility.

“This office isn’t just about numbers, it’s about service,” Springer said. “I’m committed to making it easier for residents to manage their taxes and to ensuring every dollar is handled with care.”