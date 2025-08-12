Boys soccer: 5 storylines to watch in DeKalb County in 2025

As soccer practices are underway ahead of the start of the regular season, here are five storylines to watch in DeKalb County for the 2025 season.

Sycamore, Kaneland look to postseason after I-8 domination

Sycamore has dominated the Interstate 8 recently, winning five straight league titles and holding off second-place Kaneland each time for the crown.

The Spartans went 16-7-1 last year and were 9-1 in the I-8 while Kaneland was also 16-7-1, but was 8-2 in league play thanks to a 1-0 loss to Morris.

But the regular-season success hasn’t translated to regional titles for either team. Sycamore last won a regional in 2022 while Kaneland’s last postseason title came in 2019. The Knights reached a regional final while the Spartans lost their playoff opener to Burlington Central on penalty kicks.

DeKalb seeks bounce-back from 2024

The Barbs went 6-15 last year, their fewest wins in a season since 2015. They’re also searching for their first DuPage Valley Conference victory since 2022.

However, players, as well as coach P.J. Hamilton, said they liked how summer practices went, especially in terms of effort. It has the team optimistic heading into the Barb Cup opener on August 26.

The program last won a regional in 2019, Hamilton’s first year taking over the boys’ program.

A good amount of top-level players return

Sycamore’s Aiden Sears was the 2024 Daily Chronicle Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He returns for his senior campaign, as do four other players from the all-area first team.

Sycamore has not only Sears, but senior midfielder Gavin Crouch and Noah Daykin. Sears finished with 20 goals and 12 assists, taking over after 2023 Player of the Year Jameson Carl went down with an injury halfway through the season. Crouch had 18 goals and eight assists while Daykin had a goal and 11 assists.

Mauricio Jasso also returns for his senior season with the Barbs after six goals and six assists last year. He was the program’s offensive MVP and first-team selection in the DVC.

It’s not just about offensive firepower either. Hinckley-Big Rock had its most successful season in almost a decade, and goalie Alex Casanas is back for his senior campaign.

Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek look to build off 2024 success

Both Little 10 teams, Indian Creek and H-BR, had varying degrees of success last year. The Timberwolves went from two total wins in 2021 and 2022 to an 11-8-2 campaign in 2024, their first winning season in a full season since winning a regional in 2019.

The Royals picked up a share of the Little 10 crown and won a regional title for the first time since 2015. They went 15-8-2 and 5-1 in the Little 10. They lost to Somonauk in the regular season but beat them in a regional final.

The team won seven games in 2023 and 12 in 2024.

Casanas isn’t the only returner for the Royals. Sawyer Smith was an offensive weapon up top and returns for his senior campaign. Jacob Orin returns for his senior campaign along the back line protecting Casanas.

The Timberwolves return two of their three leading goal scorers from a year ago and both are entering their junior campaigns. Jason Brewer had 16 goals and 10 assists while Parker Murry scored 15 times and assisted on six others.

Genoa-Kingston looks to turn around recent trends

The Cogs won regional titles in 2021 and 2022, going a combined 39-7 in those two campaigns. But last year the team went 8-10-4, its first losing season in a full campaign since 2018.

Adrian Delgado is back for his senior season after scoring 10 goals and dishing out six assists last year, leading the team in each category.